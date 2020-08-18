LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you thought Girl Scout cookies were meant to be dessert — think again.
The group announced a new breakfast cookie Tuesday called Toast-Yay!, a bread-shaped French toast-inspired cookie dipped in icing.
If you're worried about the coronavirus pandemic making it difficult to get your hands on Girl Scout cookies, have no fear. They will be selling cookies online through their Girl Scouts Cookie Care or donate cookies to communities online.
Toast-Yay! won't be available until cookie season officially starts in January 2021.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. CNN also contributed to this report.