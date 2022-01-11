LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana is now selling cookies as part of its annual fundraiser.
According to a news release, the Girl Scouts are offering nine flavors this year, including a new cookie, Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. The classic flavors like Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs are also being offered.
People wanting to buy Girl Scout cookies have a variety of opportunities, including purchasing from order cards or cookie booths, along with online sales that benefit individual girls.
The Girl Scouts are encouraging people to support one of the troops impacted by December tornadoes in western Kentucky. Those troops include Troop 137, 1051 and 1926 from Bowling Green, and Troop 2457 from Madisonville.
According to a news release, supporters can purchase cookies nationwide starting Feb. 18 by searching for local troops via zip code.
