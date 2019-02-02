LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana celebrated Thinking Day on Saturday.
It's an annual celebration of cultures and girls from around the world where each troop represented a different country.
The troops brought foods and shared activities with other troops about the country they were representing.
The event featured troops representing customs from countries like China, Brazil, Germany, Egypt and Italy, to name a few.
"For us older girls it's really fun to watch the little girls run around and have fun with the different countries," Girl Scout Cadet Chloe Drago said.
Nearly 700 people attended Thinking Day, which was held at Slugger Field.
