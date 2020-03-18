LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Girl Scouts are extending cookie season through May 1.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines, all booth sales have been suspended.
Girl Scouts are encouraged to sell remaining cookies to friends and family.
Troops will now have the option to donate unsold cookies to local hospitals, first responders, and other partners through Operation Cookie, according a statement on the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana website.
The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana will also offer troops an option to return any unsold cookies. Cookies must be in unexpired, full cases in the same undamaged condition in order to be returned, according to GSK. Specific details about the return program have not been announced yet.
Click here to read the full letter from the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana.
