LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD treated a lucky group of young girls to makeovers and a tea party this weekend.
The police department hosted their Ribbons and Blues party in the ballroom at Love City in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday.
Police officers served tea and treats to a group of young ladies, who were each given makeovers by several volunteers before the party.
The event helps officers in the department's first division build trust with the children in their community.
The tea party is something the officers say they've been looking forward to.
"To see the excitement in their eyes, and to see the change in them when they put the dress on and their makeup, and their hair, it's just so ... it's amazing to see how excited they get," Sgt. Christina Beaven said.
This was the second year for the annual event.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.