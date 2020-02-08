LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Those who serve and protect one of Louisville’s roughest neighborhoods found themselves serving the community in quite a different way Saturday – with cookies and their dance moves.
At the annual Ribbons and Blues event, more than 30 girls between the ages of 6 and 14 had a day of pampering with the help of Louisville Metro Police Department officers, The Nick Rodman Foundation, Love City Inc. and several local businesses.
After having their hair and make-up done, each girl picked out a donated dress to wear to Mackin Gym, where a DJ introduced them and an LMPD officer who works in the area escorted them to their seats.
"We love it. It makes us all come together as a family,” said Sgt. Christina Beaven, who helped organize the event when it began three years ago. “Every girl should feel valued and beautiful and loved, and we want them to know how much we love them.”
THEIR SPECIAL DAY: 30 girls from the Portland neighborhood treated to a day of pampering and fun for the annual “Ribbons and Blues” event. @LMPD @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/LWqkcO1MWG— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) February 8, 2020
There were towers of cupcakes, cookies and surgery treats. Characters from Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" made appearances, and there was a photo booth with props for posing.
“This is just a really fun opportunity, because not a lot of these girls may even get to have another one of these in their life,” said Deliliah Garrett, a sixth grader who has attended the event since it first began.
For many of these girls, this will be the only time they have an opportunity to dress up and shine for the day. Some have a parent in jail or their families are struggling to make ends meet.
At one point everyone – including the LMPD officers – took to the dance floor for the “Cha-Cha Slide” and then danced to songs from Bruno Mars and Beyoncé.
GETTIN’ DOWN: @LMPD officers lettin’ loose for 3rd annual “Ribbons and Blues” event for girls in the Portland neighborhood. @WDRBNews #Louisville #police #LawEnforcement pic.twitter.com/WZfwcyLSYd— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) February 8, 2020
For two hours, volunteers, officers, and the girls, forgot about life outside the gymnasium walls and danced as if no one was watching.
It’s a feeling some have waited all year for.
“I grew up here. This is has been my home," Garrett said. "I was born, bred and raised, so it’s nice that this place that everybody sees as bad gets to be viewed as good for once."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.