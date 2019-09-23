LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A controversy over the dress code for Homecoming at Eastern High School has some parents up in arms over dress lengths.
Upset parents have reached out to WDRB, angry that their girls weren't allowed into the Homecoming dance because their dresses were too short.
Renee Murphy, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, confirms that students were turned away from the dance, but doesn't have the exact number.
Some parents have taken to social media to vent their frustrations. One dad, posted a message saying, "The powers that be at Eastern High felt it necessary to turn over 100 girls away for wearing dresses that were above the knee."
JCPS says it's still clarifying what the exact dress code is at Eastern High School, but a parent says an Eastern High School newsletter mandated that dresses 2 inches above the knee or shorter weren't allowed.
Some parents posted pictures of staff members measuring the dresses.
JCPS says it doesn't know how effectively the dress code was communicated to parents and students.
The district says school leaders, students and parents will be taking a look at the current dress code, and the district is reviewing the process for admitting kids into the dances.
"Girls were told their legs were too long," one parent said. "Some girls were told to squat down so they could measure them."
