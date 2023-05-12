LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross and Holiday Hero are teaming up to host a blood drive to honor heroes and Trauma Awareness Month.
On Monday, May 22, people can go to the KFC Yum! Center from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to donate blood. Donors will receive a Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last. PARC is offering free parking.
To schedule an appointment to donate at the KFC Yum! Center, click here. You can also download the Red Cross Blood Donor App on the App store and Google Play or text BLOODAPP to 90999 to schedule appointments, view blood results and track your donations.
The blood supply that hospitals currently have is used in an emergency, and patients depend on donors to keep that supply stocked. According to the Red Cross in a news release, only 3 out of 100 Americans donate blood. Someone nationwide needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds.
