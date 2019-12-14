LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — You have a chance to give the possibly lifesaving gift of blood this holiday season at the American Red Cross' 42nd annual Holiday Hero Donorama.
The organization's holiday blood drive will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 27 in Ballrooms A and B of the Crowne Plaza Hotel. The American Red Cross has an urgent need for all blood types, especially Type O, according to a news release from the organization.
All donors will receive a complimentary meal from Stoker's Broaster Chicken, an American Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt and a poinsettia from Country Corner Greenhouse, while supplies last.
"This time of year, as many give gifts and spread holiday cheer, we're depending on the compassion of our citizens to remember that patients in our community cannot survive without their generosity," said Cyndi Dahl, Red Cross Kentucky regional donor services executive.
"From traumas to ongoing cancer and sickle cell treatments, the need for blood doesn't stop. We want to do our part by making a lifesaving blood donation to help bring those patients home for the holidays."
You must provide a blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification when checking in at the event. For more information on how to donate blood, download the American Red Cross' donor app or visit the organization's official website.
