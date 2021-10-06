LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a move he is calling one of his "biggest responsibilities," rapper Jack Harlow has donated to five nonprofit organizations in Louisville.
Although the "Whats Poppin" singer did not disclose how much he donated to each organization, the Louisville native said he wanted to introduce the organizations to his followers and also encouraged them to make donations.
Giving back to Louisville - the city that raised me - is one of my biggest responsibilities. I made donations to 5 local organizations, and now my goal is to introduce them to all of you. I hope they will resonate with you the way they did for me.— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) October 5, 2021
"Growing up in Louisville, all I ever fantasized about was shining a light on the city. I would hear my favorite rappers talk about where they were from in songs and I felt this urge to let the world know about us too," Harlow said in a Instagram post.
"Giving back to Louisville - the city that raised me - is one of my biggest responsibilities," Harlow said on Twitter.
Thank @jackharlow for this gift. With it, we will be able to help more families sustain themselves and thrive even in these most difficult times. https://t.co/njoh8zcuLf— Louisville Urban League (@LouisvilleUL) October 6, 2021
The rapper has made donations to the Center for Women and Families, the Louisville Urban League, AMPED, the Grace James Academy and Metro United Way. Harlow said he hopes the organizations "resonate" with his listeners.
Instagram plans to match up to $50,000 of what Harlow raises, and donate it to the Center for Women and Families, according to Complex, while KFC will match donations to AMPED and Grace James Academy.
As of 8 p.m., $13,833 had been raised for the Center for Women and Families on Instagram.
