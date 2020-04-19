LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In a quiet corner of Hardin County sits the small town of Glendale, Kentucky, halfway between Louisville and Nashville. Glendale is far away from Wall Street, but here on Main Street, USA, stores are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic, too.
"All of the shops are closed, and we're just waiting," said Debbie Whidden, who owns Jeminley Boutique with her husband, Mitch.
At a time when Whidden could have been thinking of herself and her business, she decided to think of others.
"When it comes to staying at home in fear or doing something to help, we're going to choose be safe but do something to help," Whidden said.
Whidden and her husband have had to get creative when it comes to doing business during the pandemic — selling clothes and accessories on their boutique's website and through Facebook. But Whidden, a former school teacher, knew the shutdown affected not just her store; other families are struggling, too. So she and her husband started the "Giving Porch" filled with little gift bags to help others.
"You just don't know who is in need, who doesn't want to reach out to somebody, (who) doesn't want to let somebody know," said Alaena Petersen, who lives nearby. "But they can come to the porch and get it, and nobody knows and it's OK."
"And I would fill up this porch; I'd put 30 to 40 a time three times a day if I was here," Whidden added.
Soon, donations started pouring in. Other people started making bags and placing them on the Giving Porch. Some bags included money donated for food — even a pizza night for families.
"It seemed like every time we run out more comes in," Mitch Whidden said. "So we keep doing it and we'll keep doing it as long as we have the money to do it."
The Giving Porch has provided a light in a dark time, when the coronavirus crisis has hit so close to home for the Whiddens. A close friend of theirs was one of the first diagnosed in Indiana.
"They put her on a ventilator; she was diagnosed about three days later with COVID and she passed away two weeks later," Whidden said.
Debbie and Mitch Whidden know how important it is to keep everyone safe. That's why they use gloves and keep everything in packaging. They even practice social distancing and don't interact with those they're helping. They just sit back and watch as the Giving Porch spreads kindness and community.
"Instead of us all just taking care of ourselves, let's just take care of each other and help each other where we can," Mitch Whidden said.
The Whiddens are accepting donations to help stock the Giving Porch. You can reach out to Jeminley Boutique via Facebook. They've also started a COVID-19 relief fund to help community members out of work.
