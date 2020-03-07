LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Glasgow Police Department's K-9 Unit helped officers recover four large vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana and a large amount of cash money during a traffic stop Saturday.
The Glasgow Police Department pulled over a speeding vehicle on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway, according to a news release. K-9 Joe conducted an air sniff around the vehicle and alerted the police to check the passenger's side of the vehicle, where the marijuana and cash were being held.
Mickey K. Poole of Bethpage, Tennessee, and William Poole of Westmoreland, Tennessee, were arrested at the scene and charged with trafficking in marijuana. Mickey Poole was also charged with speeding 15 mph over the speed limit.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.