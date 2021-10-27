JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting everything from wine to bottled beer, meaning some favorite adult beverages could be harder to find this holiday season.
The shortage is part of the ongoing supply chain issue. As a result, a nationwide glass shortage is now impacting Kentuckiana bars and liquor stores, like The Ridge Liquors on state Road 62 in Jeffersonville.
Owner Jeremy Ward said he opened July 1 of this year, right in the middle of the pandemic.
"It was a little bit of a risk, somewhat out of our comfort zone, but we felt that this was a good location," Ward said. "And it was kind of in need in this area."
Just a few months after opening the doors, the pandemic and supply chain issues caused problems.
"From bourbon to beer, the shortage of glass is real," Ward said.
After seeing the impact the national glass shortage was having on distilleries, Ward made a calculated business decision.
"We did something a little outside of the box, and we started bumping up our orders significantly so that we could have the supplies that we know is going to be needed throughout the holiday season," he said.
Dr. Eric Schansberg, a professor of economics at Indiana University Southeast, said companies could be forced to make some even tougher decisions down the road.
"When you have a reduction in supply, the two basic choices are much higher prices or shortages," Schansberg said. "Or are they going to let prices stay about the same, maybe increase them a little bit, and then you end up with shortages?"
Some companies have already started making adjustments to keep their product on the shelves.
"We see a lot of manufacturers and distributors that have manufactured and put their product in glass for over 100 years, and now, they're all having to switch to plastic," Ward said. "Beer companies, spirit companies, wine companies, they're going to the plastic bottle version."
No one knows for sure how long the glass shortage will last, so chances are good we could see more plastic bottles on shelves in the near future.
