LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A firefighter from Glencoe, Kentucky, has undergone multiple surgeries for back fractures after a crash totaled a department's truck.
The wreck happened Saturday when the fire truck was forced off a narrow one-lane road and clipped a culvert. The firefighter is said to be in good spirits, but the $500,000 truck is a total loss.
"Any loss to equipment is something, that's what we have to get replaced soon because if not, it's going to affect people's homes, their properties and it could affect a life," said Chief Bud Webster with Glencoe Volunteer Fire Department.
It could take up to two years to get a truck outfitted and ready for service. Glencoe Fire is a 16-member department that may now need help from surrounding fire departments.
