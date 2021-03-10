LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI) is launching a new business accelerator for minority owners, and the application deadline is soon approaching.
The Metro Chamber of Commerce, known as GLI, is creating the Power to Prosper Minority Business Accelerator as part of its effort to help minority-owned businesses grow and expand.
“GLI wanted to get into the business of supporting minority businesses,” said Dana Johnson, GLI’s senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion. “Our accelerator is designed to help owners who are at that point in their business where they’re ready to scale up.”
The year-long program will include learning sessions, resources and mentors. The minority business owners will cover topics from accounting and finance to legal expertise, marketing, business plans, capital investments and more. GLI will be partnering with the company Interise, a leader in business incubators across the country, to run the accelerator.
Johnson said it’s all about giving these owners the help they need to scale up and grow. And it is not a cookie-cutter program, but tailored to individual needs.
“Our plan is to listen to the business, not tell them what we want them to do but to learn what it is that they need most,” said Johnson.
There are a few requirements that applicants will need to meet, like having at least $200,000 in annual revenue, having at least one employee other than the owner, and must be in business for over a year.
“We’re excited about being a part of this to help businesses, particularly business owners of color who really have not had an equal playing field. We at GLI are in the business of business, and we want to see all businesses grow,” said Johnson.
Creating a business accelerator like this has been a GLI plan for years. But through the social unrest of 2020, there has been a push in the business community to support diversity and minority owners and entrepreneurs. Johnson said, for GLI, this is part of that promise for change.
“We’re very to not just say and put out a statement that ‘all lives matter.’ We want to create a business field of inclusivity. We want to really do something, so this is just one way,” she said.
This isn’t the first accelerator designed for minority owners in Louisville, and Johnson said GLI is working with the other business incubators in the area to make sure the right applicants are getting the resources they need.
Applications are due by April 12, and the program will start with virtual sessions in May. GLI is looking for the class to have between 15 and 20 business owners. If accepted, the program — which is worth $15,000 — will be free. To learn more or apply, click here.
