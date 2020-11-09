COVID-19 vaccine trial (generic)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A global health care company is looking to add nearly 1,200 jobs in Louisville.

McKesson is hiring for its new distribution center. The company said new hires will play a critical role in preparing for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines once they are approved by the FDA.

Job opportunities include material handlers, machine operators and entry level warehouse positions. Pay starts at about $20 an hour.

