LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Line workers at General Motors’ Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Ky., will vote Wednesday on whether to ratify a proposed four-year labor contract with the automaker.

The roughly 900 hourly workers represented by UAW Local 2164 in Bowling Green are among the 46,000 GM workers voting on the proposed contract this week, with union locals across the country scheduled to wrap up voting on Friday.

The tentative deal, struck last week after workers walked out on strike for more than a month, offers an $11,000 signing bonus; a shorter, four-year progression for newer hires to reach the “top” of the pay scale ($32 per hour) and keeps the automaker’s generous healthcare benefits intact.

If ratified, Ford Motor Co. workers in Louisville and elsewhere can expect a contract with similar wage, bonus and healthcare figures in coming months.

The UAW, which represents workers at all of the Detroit 3 automakers, made GM the “pattern” agreement, with its terms largely carrying over to Ford and Fiat Chrysler labor deals coming up later this year.