LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three blocks of NuLu will be taken over for goat races on Saturday.
The sixth annual NuLu Bock & Wurst Fest goes from noon to 6 p.m. The free event features beer, sausage, music and goat races.
The event starts at noon on Saturday with the blessing of the goats and bock beer. Goat races start 30 minutes later.
"It started in the mid-19th century and they were actually doing this in Louisville pre-prohibition," said Randy Blevins, Bock Fest spokesperson. "Bock means goat in German, so every spring the breweries would do a bock beer, which is a dark lager to celebrate the arrival of spring and race goats."
Local breweries and chefs will partner to make Kentucky Proud sausages for the judging.
At 2:45 p.m., there's the Forecast Dash Baby Goat Race with goats sponsored by meteorologists, including WDRB's Bryce Jones, sponsoring Buckeye, and Jude Redfield, sponsoring Manitoba Mawler.
Due to the festival that spans from the 600 block to 800 block of East Market Street, roads around NuLu will be closed.
- East Market Street closed between South Hancock Street to South Campbell Street from 12 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Clay Street closed between East Main Street and East Jefferson Street from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Shelby Street closed between East Main Street and East Jefferson Street from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Click here to get connected to NuLu Bock & Wurst Fest.
Related Stories:
- NuLu Bock & Wurst Fest turns Louisville's East Market District into a racetrack for goats
- Launch party held ahead of NuLu Bock Fest and Wurst Fest next weekend
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.