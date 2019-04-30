LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby inch closer, Churchill Downs officials want to remind visitors of what they can and can't bring to the track.
Several everyday items that might seem harmless could get visitors turned away at the gates.
Churchill Downs will be packed by horse racing fans all week, but will be especially full on Oaks and Derby. To make the entry process smoother, it's important to know what can and can't be brought through the gates.
One of the most important things to remember when coming to Churchill for Oaks and Derby is your bag size: You can't bring anything larger than 12 inches.
With rain in the forecast, visitors might be tempted to bring an umbrella, but those will be thrown into the garbage can. Instead, visitors should bring a poncho or rain jacket.
Anyone planning to take a selfie will need to do so without a stick. Selfie sticks will be confiscated and end up in the garbage can, right next to the umbrella.
Visitors can bring snacks in clear plastic bags, as well as water and sodas in unopened plastic bottles.
They can also pack strollers for their kids, but no tents or wagons.
To make sure the whole process goes quickly visitors are asked to remove everything out of their pockets at the gates and be ready to walk through a metal detector.
Prohibited Items on Kentucky Derby and Oaks Days
- Alcoholic beverages
- Animals (with the exception of service animals for guests with disabilities)
- Backpacks
- Balloons
- Cans (any size or type), glass bottles or containers
- Cameras with detachable lenses, or equipped with a lens that is 6” or larger
- Coolers (Styrofoam coolers, ice available at infield purchase points)
- Drones and remote controlled aircraft
- Duffel bags
- Fireworks, noisemakers, air horns, laser lights/pointers, mace or pepper sprays
- Grills
- Illegal Substances
- Laptop Computers and Camcorders
- Luggage (includes briefcases)
- Personal transportation devices (e.g.Hoverboards)
- Bags larger than 12" in any dimension
- Pop-Up or Patron Tents– no poles or stakes of any kind
- Tripods
- Selfie Sticks
- Thermoses
- Umbrellas
- Wagons
- Weapons (including knives, cutting devices and cigar cutters)
- Any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate
Allowed Items on Kentucky Derby and Oaks Days
- Baby/diaper bags – only if accompanied by a child (subject to search)
- Binoculars
- Blankets & tarpaulins (Infield and Paddock Gates ONLY)
- "Box" lunches in clear plastic bags or containers (maximum size 18" X 18" - no trash bags)
- Cellular phones, smartphones and tablets**
- Chairs (Infield Gate ONLY)
- Food items in clear plastic bags (maximum size 18” X 18” - no trash bags)*
- Purses, but none larger than 12” in any dimension (subject to search)
- Seat cushions smaller than 15"X 15" that do not contain metal arms and/or backs, zippers, pockets or flaps
- Small cameras – none equipped with detachable lenses or lenses of 6” or more **
- Small personal music systems, radios and televisions** (No boom boxes)
- Strollers (ONLY if carrying a child)
- Sunscreen (non-glass containers only)
- Water and soft drinks – plastic bottles only (sealed, clear and unopened)
* Limit of two bags per person
** Patrons could be required to turn on electronic items
For a full list of prohibited items, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.