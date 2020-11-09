BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown woman found more than she bargained for in an Amazon package. When she opened it, a diamond ring fell out, and her family is now trying to find the ring's rightful owner.
Katie Page said her mom was going through boxes she had ordered from Amazon on Saturday when she made the discovery.
"She sent me a photo and said she had started pulling stuff out of this box, and when she pulled all the bubble wrap up, a ring fell out on the counter," Page said.
Page made a Facebook post about the ring her mom had found, hoping to find its owner. The family assumes it fell off an employee's hand during packaging but isn't sure. Page has been in contact with Amazon and said she believes the box was packaged in Columbus, Ohio, based on tracking information.
"It's set in 14 karat gold, so I'm assuming it's real, but there's no engravings or anything on the inside of it," Page said. "I mean it very much looks like a wedding ring."
Page isn't the only one trying to get this ring back to its home. Her Facebook post has gone viral with more than 148,000 shares, 1,000 interactions and comments that just keep pouring in.
"Now, I have thousands and thousands of messages and thousands of friend requests," she said, never expecting her post to gain so much reach.
Many people are also commenting on the kindness and honesty this family is showing.
"It's the right thing to do," Page said. "It never crossed my mind to keep it."
She is still looking for the owner of the ring. She's hopeful it's an Amazon employee who can provide proof the ring really belongs to them.
Page said if this ring belongs to you, please reach out to her on Facebook at Katie Page.
WDRB News has put in a request to Amazon for information. This story will be updated what that information is provided.
