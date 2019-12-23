LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gold bar dropped into a Salvation Army Red Kettle in Louisville turned out to be fake.
The "gold" was discovered last week at a donation site at the Kroger in Prospect, but in a release, the Salvation Army said it's a fraud. The organization got the news after taking the gold bar to a numismatist where gold and silver coins are exchanged for cash value.
"Certainly, this was a huge disappointment, not just for us but for the men, women and children that would've been helped by this donation," said Area Commander, Major Roy Williams, in the release.
Major Williams calls the deception "disheartening" and says the Red Kettle campaign is about the people they serve. "Thousands each year who depend on hot meals, safe shelter and a chance to regain their hope and dignity when they no longer have it," he said.
The gold bar was originally thought to be genuine, when the Salvation Army released images of several gold coins dropped anonymously in Red Kettles around town.
With two days to go in the annual fundraising campaign, the Salvation Army is about $25,000 short of its goal. The organization hopes for strong donations leading up to Christmas.
There are more than 80 Red Kettle locations in Louisville. Online donations are also accepted.
www.salvationarmylouisville.org.
