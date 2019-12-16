LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gold bar worth more than $1,000 was found inside a Louisville Salvation Army Red Kettle.
The one-ounce bar is estimated to be worth nearly $1,500 and was found in a kettle at the Kroger in Prospect, on Timber Ridge Drive. A half-ounce silver coin and a smaller gold coin were found during previous weeks.
This is the fourth year in a row an anonymous donor has given a one-ounce gold bar. The Salvation Army is still roughly $70,000 short of its national donation goal.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.