MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- The holy grail of hydroplane racing will return to Madison, Indiana.
The American Power Boat Association's Gold Cup race will be held on the Ohio River during the Madison Regatta.
It's been nearly 40 years since the race was held in Madison. The last time the race came to the Ohio River in 1980, it was won by the Miss Budweiser. The race has a long history as the oldest in American motorsports with the first Gold Cup awarded in 1904.
The APBA Gold Cup has been held 30 times in Detroit, Michigan, but when they opted not to host, Madison stepped in.
The race will be held during the Madison Regatta and Roostertail Music Festival weekend on July 4-7, which will also feature several classes of vintage hydroplanes and a race for the North American Championship of automotive-powered hydroplanes.
Tickets are available for the three days of racing for $25.00, which includes admission to the pits at www.MadisonRegatta.com
