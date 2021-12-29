LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert was issued Wednesday for an 80-year-old Louisville man last seen a week ago.
Stanfield Blockton was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 1300 block of Dixie Highway, near West Ormsby Avenue.
He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. Louisville Metro Police couldn't provide a clothing description. LMPD said Blockton suffers from Schizophrenia and a heart condition, both of which require medication.
It's unknown where he may have headed. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911.
