LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 49-year-old man was found safe after a Golden Alert was issued for him on Sunday afternoon.
According to Louisville Metro Police, Joseph Coleman walked away from UofL Health's Frazier Rehabilitation Institute on Abraham Flexner Way near downtown Louisville.
Alert Update: As of 10:15 pm on 2-27-22. The Golden Alert has been CANCELED. Mr. Coleman has been found safe. Thank you for your help. #LMPD https://t.co/mDTA8MAg3s— LMPD (@LMPD) February 28, 2022
The 5-foot-4, 125 pound man has cognitive issues and other medical conditions that make caregivers fear for his safety. Coleman was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt with dark jeans.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673.
