LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Taylor County are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 87-year-old Kentucky man.
A Golden Alert was issued Tuesday for Delmer Thomas Curry. He goes by Tom.
Officials say he was last seen at his home on Monday, April 1, around 4:30 p.m.
Curry is described as a white male. He's 5'6, weighs about 130 pounds and has blue eyes and grey hair.
Anyone with information about Curry's whereabouts is asked to call the Taylor County Sheriff's Office at 270-465-4351.
