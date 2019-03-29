LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old Kentucky woman.
Elizabeth Gravitt was last seen driving a near US 127 and KY 151 in Lawrenceburg, Ky., around 4 p.m. Friday.
She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with gray hair. Gravitt was last ween wearing a navy blue coat, a blue UK T-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
Gravitt was driving a black 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Kentucky tag "002BFS."
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or the Frankfort-Franklin County Dispatch Center at (502)-875-8582.
