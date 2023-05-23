Golden Alert issued for 32-year-old man with intellectual disability in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police investigators are asking for the public's help to find a missing 32-year-old man.
A Golden Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for Ethan Lewis after he went missing from the 1300 block of Kremer Avenue, which is not far from E. Indian Trail in the Newburg neighborhood.
According to police, Lewis is 6-foot-7-inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and is unable to care for himself due to an intellectual disability.
LMPD says Lewis indicated he will try to go to Chicago.
It is unknown what he was last wearing.
Dial 911 or call LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (574-5673) if you see him or have any information.
