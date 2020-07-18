LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are on the lookout for a missing Louisville woman.
A Golden Alert was issued Saturday afternoon for April Estep, 37, who was last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday morning near a McDonald's at 2nd and Broadway downtown, according to a LensAlert.
Estep is five feet, three inches tall and was last seen wearing a blue nightgown, black leggings and sandals.
Authorities say she is a diminished capacity adult and "is very low functioning."
If you see her or have any information about where she might be, call 911.
