April Estep (photo provided by MetroSafe)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are on the lookout for a missing Louisville woman.

A Golden Alert was issued Saturday afternoon for April Estep, 37, who was last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday morning near a McDonald's at 2nd and Broadway downtown, according to a LensAlert.

Estep is five feet, three inches tall and was last seen wearing a blue nightgown, black leggings and sandals.

Authorities say she is a diminished capacity adult and "is very low functioning." 

If you see her or have any information about where she might be, call 911.

