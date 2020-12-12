LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert was issued Saturday evening for a 37-year-old man last seen near Baptist Health in Louisville.
Johnny Harold was last seen near the hospital on Kresge Way in St. Matthews, according to a supervisor with MetroSafe. He is described as five foot five inches tall and 190 pounds.
He was last seen wearing cranberry-colored pants, a long sleeve pullover and socks with no shoes.
Authorities are asking anyone who sees Harold or has more information about his whereabouts to call 911.
