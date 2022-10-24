Melissa Deacon-Archer.jpg

A Golden Alert was issued for 55-year-old Melissa Deacon-Archer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing 55-year-old woman in Louisville.

According to Louisville Emergency Management, Melissa Deacon-Archer was last seen at 1 p.m. on Monday near the 5400 block of Governours Way. That's in Fern Creek.

She is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Deacon-Archer has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

It's unknown what she was last wearing.

Call 911 if you see her or have more information.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags