LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing 55-year-old woman in Louisville.
According to Louisville Emergency Management, Melissa Deacon-Archer was last seen at 1 p.m. on Monday near the 5400 block of Governours Way. That's in Fern Creek.
ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued a "Golden Alert" for Melissa Deacon-Archer. She is 55. Last seen on 10/24/22 at 1pm. She suffers from dementia & needs medication. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) if you have any info on her. #LMPD #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/aaGDPkmwVV— LMPD (@LMPD) October 25, 2022
She is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Deacon-Archer has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.
It's unknown what she was last wearing.
Call 911 if you see her or have more information.
