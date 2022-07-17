LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old Louisville man who last seen in the Southside neighborhood.
Abdurahman Dautovic was last seen around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Douglas Park. That's not far from South 1st Street.
Dautovic was last seen wearing a grey puffy winter coat, dark blue jogging pants and brown shoes, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police also believe he may be wearing a navy and red ball cap.
Anyone with information on Dautovic's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 574-LMPD.
