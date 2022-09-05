LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a Louisville man who has dementia, according to Louisville Metro Police.
David Miller, 83, was last seen in the 10000 block of Bardstown Bluff Road around 12:30 p.m. on Labor Day. That's near Bardstown Road and Living Hope Baptist Church.
Police said he is "typically confused" and is driving a 2006 Red Chevrolet pickup truck, with a matching red plate with numbers 462EHW.
Miler is described as 5 feet, 8 inches, 190 pounds with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with the Red Cross logo and black athletics shoes.
Anyone who sees Miller is asked to call 911 or contact LMPD at 574-LMPD.
