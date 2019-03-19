LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for a man last seen near Baptist East Hospital.
A Golden Alert has been issued for 65-year-old John Fisher.
Authorities say he was last seen near the hospital Monday around 7 a.m.
He's described as a white male, is 5'9, weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair with a receding hairline and blue eyes.
When last seen, Fisher was wearing a heavy thigh-length tan coat, light blue button down shirt, blue jeans, blue socks and brown suede walking shoes.
Fisher has a scar on the left side of his neck and a tattoo on his left arm of a yellow and red lightning bolt.
According to officials, he has a traumatic brain injury and needs medication.
Anyone with information on Fisher's location is asked to call St. Matthews Police at 502-893-9000.
