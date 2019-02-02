LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Louisville man.
Officials say Ernest Jackson, 65, was last seen in the 2500 block of Grand Avenue around 9 p.m. on Friday.
Jackson stands five-feet seven-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, according to police.
He was last seen wearing a gray/blue jacket, with a blue/red hat and a red/white/blue striped shirt with black jeans, an over-sized brown belt and gray Asics running shoes. He was also wearing a watch with a brown leather band on his left wrist. Police also say he was walking with a silver walker.
Police say Jackson has a "mild intellect deficiency and depression."
If you see him or have any information, police ask that you call 911.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.