Golden Alert issued for 20-year-old Eleana Paul.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a 20-year-old woman last seen near the Hurstbourne neighborhood.

According to a LensAlert, Eleana Paul, who's intellectually disabled, was last seen near the 9100 block of Leesgate Road at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. 

She was wearing a flower-print shirt, blue jeans and pink/black sandals. Paul is 5-foot-1-inches and 100 pounds with brown hair and has medical conditions of concern. Police said she will "take dangerous action if upset."

If seen, call Lyndon Police at 502-574-5471.

