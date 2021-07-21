LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 25-year-old woman missing from Louisville.
Authorities are searching for Carolyn Roberts, who was last seen on Tuesday near South 32nd Street and Garland Avenue. Police say she has intellectual issues.
Roberts is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 280 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sleeveless top and jean shorts.
If you see Roberts, you are asked to call 911.
