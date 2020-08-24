LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 56-year-old Louisville man in need of his medication.
A Golden Alert was issued for Mark Stumler on Monday. Louisville Metro Emergency Services said he was last seen near Six Mile Lane and Taylorsville Road, but did not clarify when.
Stumler is six feet tall and weighs 134 pounds, according to a LENSAlert from LMES. No clothing description was provided.
Authorities say Stumler requires medication for a seizure disorder.
Anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
