LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Louisville man.
37-year-old was Anthony Glass reported missing Sunday night.
He was last seen near Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville.
Glass is 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and white zebra stripe shorts, gray socks, brown and tan corduroy slip on shoes.
Police say he has an immobile right arm, difficulty in speaking and may appear aggressive or intoxicated due to his medical condition.
If you see Glass call 911.
