LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police issued a Golden Alert on Sunday for a missing 85-year-old woman.
Estella Beecham was last seen at her residence on N. 39th Street on Sunday in the early morning. Beecham is a Black woman. She is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. Beecham was last seen wearing a brown sweater, a white and black shirt, maroon jogging pants and white tennis shoes. Police say Beecham has multiple health issues that require medication and may need assistance.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or 911.
