LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A golden alert has been issued for a 73-year-old woman who was last seen in Prospect.
Margaret Collingwood was last seen near the 5400 of Harbortown Road, which is not far from River Road and Bearno's Pizza by the Bay.
Authorities described her as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 160 pounds.
It's unknown what time she was last seen, and police did not immediately have description of what she was wearing.
Police asked that anyone who has information about Collingwood's whereabouts call 911.
