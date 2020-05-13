LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 62-year-old man, but they warn that he should not be approached if located.
According to a Golden Alert issued late Wednesday afternoon by the Louisville Emergency Notification System, police are looking for David H. Yates. He was last seen in the 3300 block of Dukehart Drive, off Goldsmith Lane, in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.
He is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 205 pounds.
Authorities warn that he should be considered a danger to himself or others, and he should not be approached if spotted. Anyone who sees him should call 911.
