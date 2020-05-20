LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This year's Golden Ticket raffle sponsored by the Louisville Sports Commission is back in business after being put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The winner of the raffle receives two tickets to nearly every major sporting event on the local calendar – including the Kentucky Oaks and Derby, as well as every home game for UofL or UK football and basketball, winner’s choice.
Proceeds from ticket sales help fund the Sports Commission’s youth sports initiatives. If any events are canceled or postponed, the winner will receive tickets for the same event on the postponed date or the next season.
The Golden Ticket prize package includes two tickets to the following events:
- 2020 Kentucky Oaks
- 2020 Kentucky Derby
- 2020 Bellarmine Men’s Basketball Experience
- 2020-2021 Regular season football and basketball home games for either the University of Louisville or the University of Kentucky, winner's choice
- 2020-21 Regular season basketball home games for the University of Louisville women’s team
- 2021 Paul Hornung Award Banquet
- 2021 Quaker State 400 at the Kentucky Speedway, Bluegrass Club
- 2021 Louisville Bats home games
- 2021 Louisville City FC home games
The LSC is a non-profit organization that attracts sporting events to the community and promotes active lifestyles.
A total of 400 tickets will be sold at $100 each. The Grand Prize winner will be drawn on Aug. 26, 2020. The winner does need not to be present to win.
CLICK HERE to purchase a ticket, or contact Hadassah Chilton at 502-587-7767 or hchilton@louisvillesports.org.
