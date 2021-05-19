LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A golf tournament will take place on Friday in memory of two Louisville siblings who were killed while on vacation last year.
On Friday, the Bear and Buddy Golf Tournament is happening at Elk Run Golf Club in Jeffersonville in honor of 6-year-old Addie and 4-year-old Baylor. The siblings died in early December when a pickup left the road and hit them while they were playing putt-putt golf with their parents at a family fun park in Panama City Beach, Florida.
"Addie was my bear and Baylor was my buddy ... so that's where that comes from," the children's father Matt Kirchgessner said.
Within days of the tragic accident, a relative set up a GoFundMe page and the Kirchgessners knew right away what to do with the donations — create a foundation.
The Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation is hoping to raise $100,000 during the golf tournament and silent auction Friday.
The foundation, which aims to help improve the lives of other children and "the heroes that inspire them," will fund projects like a library remodel and new playground at the school the children attended. It will also support young golfers through the First Tee program.
"And we know what good they would have done if they would have gotten to live their lives they like should have," Matt Kirchgessner said. "But still, they're going to help a lot of people make a big difference in this world through their foundation for a very long time."
To learn more information about the golf tournament at Elk Run in Jeffersonville, click here.
