LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three ducklings that, well, "fell through the quacks," were rescued by firefighters with the Jeffersonville Fire Department
According to a social media post by the department, the rescue came Thursday morning. Three ducklings had fallen into the street sewer drain, and the Jeffersonville Fire Department's Engine 41 crew responded to the scene.
The agency posted an image of Deputy Chief Brian Emerson climbing out of the drain during the rescue.
All of the ducklings were recovered and are "safe and healthy," according to the department.
