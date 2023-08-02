LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People didn't hesitate to save children trapped in a fiery car after a crash in southern Indiana on Monday night.
A crash on SR 60 between Sullivan Lane and Motsinger Road, near Salem and Pekin, left two cars charred and four people in the hospital. The initial investigation shows a 2008 Dodge Avenger was traveling westbound on SR 60, when the car crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a black 2016 Jeep Wrangler.
That head-on crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Monday outside of the home of Terry Lockard.
"It sounded like it was in the house," Lockard said. "We looked out the window, and the Jeep that got hit was already on fire.
Lockard and his wife didn't hesitate.
"Automatically, we run," Lockard said.
I heard a lady hollering 'help me, help me,'" Lockard said. "We got to her and she said, 'I'm all right.' She was already out of the Jeep, but the Jeep was already almost gone."
The Jeep rolled onto one side of the road, while the car was on the other.
In an area with few surrounding homes, heroes lived nearby. Adam Short didn't even put shoes on before he ran toward the flames.
"That's when she said 'my babies are in there, my babies are in there,'" Short said.
"When she said 'kids' I'm like, my adrenaline just took off," Lockard said.
Police said before the crash, Brandee Henson, 26, swerved while checking on the kids. The neighbors said those two children were younger than 10 years old.
Lockard reached in and pulled the little girl to safety.
"She had feel across the console and had her arms out like this screaming for her mommy," Lockard said.
Tried to open the back door for the little boy," Lockard said. "He was in his seat, and couldn't get the door open, couldn't get the seat open, so I told Adam, I said, 'see if you can get that seat open' or else we were going to have to break the window."
"Eventually I found it and it was able to push down hard enough to actually get it to bust loose and then I was able to grab the little boy in my arms and pull him out," Short said.
The rescue happened in mere minutes as the car was on fire, moments away from blowing up.
"I always help people no matter what, and I believe if we weren't there, they would've burned up," Lockard said. "Seriously, they would have burned up."
The mother and two children were flown to Louisville hospitals in serious to critical condition. The woman driving the Jeep was taken to a hospital in Salem.
"I was horrified, and the only reaction I had was that I have to do something," Short said. "I have to make sure that everybody's okay."
The heroes who ran toward the danger before first responders arrived meant the difference between life and death.
"I just hope that people can see that there are good people out there, and it's okay to be a good person and help people who are in need," Lockard said.
The crash is under investigation. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash.
