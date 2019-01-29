Goodwood brews up a major expansion and a new line of spirits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwood is brewing up a major expansion with a larger taproom in Louisville, a new brew pub in Frankfort and a new line of spirits.
The brewery that uses bourbon barrels to make beer is now using those beer barrels to make bourbon.
“We've always had fun with barrels, and this is just a reverse,” Goodwood CEO Ted Mitzlaff said. “Instead of extracting the bourbon flavors and compliments from the barrel, now we are going to be extracting the beer flavors and compliments.”
The small-batch Stout Barrel Finish Bourbon was aged in charred white oak barrels for 12 years and is finished in Goodwood Bourbon Stout Barrels.
“It adds a vanilla and cocoa finish on the end, which is really a neat expression of the bourbon,” Mitzlaff said.
This is the first limited release in a new line launching in February.
The Goodwood Brewing Company taproom on Main and Clay Streets is doubling in size with a new expansion to the taproom. The room will have an additional bar, games and a stage.
Visitors can cheer on their favorite sports teams by drinking Goodwood on a piece of hardwood from the court at famous University of Louisville or Kentucky basketball games.
The last piece of expansion takes Goodwood all the way to Frankfort. A new Goodwood Brewing Company brew pub will open there in late March.
