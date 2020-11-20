LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Republican lawmakers are pushing back on Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's new mandates, wanting to see proof that the requirements on restaurants, private gatherings, etc., are needed.
At a news conference Friday in Frankfort, Republican House leaders called Beshear’s orders unfair, arbitrary and inconsistent.
“Many of the executive orders have been inconsistent and arbitrary,” House Speaker Pro Tem David Meade said.
“That's absurd to operate with that degree of ambiguity when people's lives are on the line and people's jobs are on the line,” House Speaker David Osborne added.
For example, restaurants and bars are closed to indoor dining, but large retail stores remain open.
“You can still shop at those big-box retailers with hundreds of other people,” Meade said.
Also, schools are shut down to in-person classes, but historical racing venues are still operating.
“Now, we're not saying that we want these things shut down," Meade said. "These are just examples of the inconsistent and arbitrary actions of this governor."
House leaders said they want to see state data tracing outbreaks directly back to schools and restaurants.
“We have not seen any data to support that," Osborne said. "I'm not saying it doesn't exist, but we have not seen it if it does exist."
Stacy Roof, president and CEO of the Kentucky Restaurant Association, said she also has not seen information that would justify shutting down restaurants.
“I don't understand. If there's no scientific basis for that, why our industry feels like it's singled out," she said. “I can't speak to other industries, but it does make us feel like for some reason we have a target on our back.”
During his briefing Thursday, Beshear pointed to national studies that confirm the measures he has taken.
“Every study that's been done on what the maximum areas that we can impact show that we're doing the right things,” he said.
The governor said he is trying to compile state tracking information, but with the virus spreading so quickly, he said it is not easy.
“We're trying to put together as much of that information from the local health departments as possible,” he said.
In a statement, Beshear’s Communications Director Crystal Staley said:
“Gov. Beshear knows these actions, which the Supreme Court ruled unanimously were constitutional and necessary to protect Kentuckians, are not popular, but they are needed to save lives. State lawmakers are quick to criticize the Governor, but they do not offer any solutions to stop this health care crisis.”
House leaders said they are moving ahead with legislation to curtail the governor's emergency powers and allow legislators more input.
“I think most Kentuckians believe that one person should not have the authority to shut our state down for weeks at a time,” Meade said.
The session begins Jan. 5, 2021, with expanded Republican super-majorities in both the House and Senate.
