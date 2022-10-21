LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Selfies snapped in the midst of chaos at the U.S. capitol caught up to a man from Goshen, Indiana.
Jeffrey Munger was sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He was captured in surveillance footage taking a cell phone picture of himself as rioters breached the Capitol.
Munger received 30 months of probation, 60 hours of community service and must pay $500 in restitution.
Federal reports show Munger is at least the seventh Hoosier convicted in relation to the Jan. 6 attack.
