GOSHEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of a neighborhood in Goshen are upset over dozens of new homes that could be built in their rural area.
Eighty new homes are proposed to be built off Goshen Lane across from the Taylor Creek Woods subdivision. The land is currently a sloped, wooded area. Putle Development Group has an option to buy the 80 acres, that is currently zoned partially as conservation and partially rural land, that can be developed.
The 80 homes would be built on 33 acres, creating what neighbors say is tight, cookie-cutter subdivision that would be prone to runoff.
“We don’t believe the infrastructure is here," said Lisa LaRocca, who opposes the development. "We are questioning that the infrastructure could be promised to come along after development … and we all know how that generally turns out."
Another major concern is Goshen Lane itself. Hundreds of new residents would double the amount of vehicles on a street that, in some parts, goes to just 13 feet wide and one lane.
“[With] a car and a school bus, the car has to get off the road to allow the school bus to get by,” said Herb Hurst, president of the nearby Taylor Creek Woods subdivision HOA.
Neighbors have signed a petition with more than 300 signatures opposing the development. Some are part of a preservation group that want to keep the integrity of the area and the reason they say they moved there.
“I believe the entire development, or at least 75 percent of it, is on the conservation portion of the zoning district,” LaRocca said.
Residents are expected to voice their frustrations at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Oldham County Planning Commission at the Oldham County Fiscal Court meeting in La Grange, where a final vote could be taken.
